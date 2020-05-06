Myanmar: Humanitarians maintain life-saving support to internally displaced people as COVID-19 outbreak evolves

Humanitarian actors in Myanmar are doing everything they can to support the preparedness and prevention efforts for COVID-19 while continuing life-saving assistance for internally displaced men, women and children.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is having an unprecedented impact across the world. But for those countries already experiencing humanitarian crises, the consequence is exacerbated by pre-existing challenges, such as a lack of access to basic services, as well as difficult living conditions, particularly in camps and displacements sites for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Read more on UN OCHA