Myanmar Humanitarian Update No. 8 | 24 June 2021

This regular update, covering humanitarian developments from 25 May to 23 June, is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and UNHCR. The next update will be issued towards the end of July 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

• An estimated 177,500 people have been displaced in southeastern parts of Myanmar due to violence, armed clashes and insecurity since 1 February. This includes around 103,500 people displaced in Kayah State following an escalation of clashes since 21 May.

• In Chin State, clashes between the Chinland Defence Forces (CDF) and Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) continued across a number of townships until early June and more than 20,000 people are currently hosted in over 100 displacement sites in five townships in Chin State, one in Magway and another in Sagaing regions.

• In Kachin State, the displacement of 2,000 people has been verified in two townships. A total of 11,650 people have been internally displaced across Kachin since mid-March 2021; more than 10,200 of them remain displaced to date.

• Armed clashes were reported for the first time in Kyethi and Mongkaing townships in southern areas of Shan State in 2021, leading to the displacement of an estimated 1,660 people in June. Since the start of 2021, around 17,730 people have been internally displaced across 14 townships in north and southern parts of Shan State.

• The security situation across Rakhine remains relatively calm and despite a lull in hostilities since November 2020, thousands of displaced people who remain in camps and sites are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection services.

• The Myanmar Humanitarian Fund (MHF) First Standard Allocation will disburse US$12.1 million ($1.8 million increase from the initial strategy) to enable partners to strengthen the response in line with the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). The allocation will also target additional life-saving activities to address the emerging humanitarian needs in other areas. The HRP, which seeks US$276.5 million remains only 21 per cent funded.