Myanmar Humanitarian Update No. 5 | 25 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• The political crisis is having an impact on supply chains and markets, as food prices rise across the country, with significant increases for some basic commodities in Kachin and Rakhine states, according to the World Food Programme.

• Banking system disruptions and limited availability of cash continue to hinder humanitarian operations.

• Armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) have taken place in Kachin, where there had been no major hostilities since mid-2018.

• New displacement was recorded in Kayin State in southeastern Myanmar due to clashes between the MAF and the Karen National Union (KNU).

• In Mrauk-U Township, Rakhine State, over 2,570 people in Tein Nyo displacement site were affected by a fire that destroyed over 660 shelters.

• Small-scale returns of people displaced by the MAF - Arakan Army (AA) conflict continue to be reported in Rakhine State, which has experienced a lull in clashes since November 2020.

• The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan remains severely underfunded, with less than 10 per cent of the required funding received so far (US$23.6 million received against $267.5 million requested) - FTS.