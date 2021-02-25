Myanmar Humanitarian Update No. 4 | 25 February 2021

This regular humanitarian update, covering the period from 20 January to 24 February, is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and UNHCR. The next update will be issued towards the end of March 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar reaffirms the commitment of the UN and its partners to stay and deliver humanitarian assistance and protection services and calls for donor support for the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, which seeks US$276.5 million to respond to the needs of 945,000 people.

Humanitarian response efforts are affected by operational challenges resulting from the recent developments, such as cash shortages and concerns for staff safety and security.

In northern Shan, around 2,300 people were newly displaced in Kyaukme,

Namtu and Hsipaw townships in February due to armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) or between EAOs. Another 1,000 people remain displaced in Kyaukme in northern Shan since January.

In Lashio and Laukkaing townships in northern Shan, nine people were reportedly killed and eight others, including an unidentified number of children, injured due to armed clashes on 5 February.