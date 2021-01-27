Myanmar Humanitarian Update No. 3 | 27 January 2021

This humanitarian update, covering the period from 24 December 2020 to 25 January 2021, is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group, UNHCR and humanitarian partners. The next update will be issued towards the end of February 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Clashes between ethnic armed organizations caused the displacement of about 3,900 people in Kyaukme and Namtu townships in northern Shan.

Just over 1,000 people remain displaced in Kyaukme Township; around 2,800 people returned to their places of origin within days.

• One civilian was killed and nine others, including five children, were reportedly injured after an unexploded ordnance detonated in Minbya Township in Rakhine State on 10 January.

• Clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Karen National Union in south-eastern Myanmar have reportedly displaced about 4,000 people in Kayin State and Bago Region since early December; there are unconfirmed reports of civilian casualties.

• Over 4,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in protracted camps in Kachin and northern Shan are planning to return to their villages of origin by March 2021, according to civil society organizations.

• In Rakhine, returns of displaced persons to their places of origin remain sporadic despite the lull in hostilities.

• The humanitarian and COVID-19 response continues in camps, displacement sites1 and villages in conflict-affected areas.