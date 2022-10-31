Myanmar Humanitarian Update No. 23 | 31 October 2022

This regular update, covering humanitarian developments up to 25 October, is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and UN agencies. The next humanitarian update will be issued at the end of November 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS & KEY MESSAGES

• Ongoing hostilities across Myanmar continue to endanger safety of civilians. More than 1.4 million people have been displaced across the country, of whom more than 1.1 million were displaced since the 2021 military takeover.

• Ongoing conflict and inflation in the costs of basic commodities continue to compromise the food security of Myanmar people. An estimated 15.2 million people are now severely and moderately food insecure.

• Humanitarian partners continue to respond to the critical needs of affected and displaced people, reaching 3.1m people in the first half of the year and are continuing to scale-up and expand in newly affected areas.

• Food security partners have expanded presence and operations in the Northwest and Southeast. As of end of August, partners had provided food assistance to 626,000 IDPs, exceeding the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) target.

• In central Rakhine, WASH partners provided critical WASH supplies to 91 out of 119 sites for IDPs from previous Arakan Army (AA) -Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) conflict, reaching more than 42,000 IDPs during September 2022.

• The 2022 HRP remains drastically underfunded with less support received so far in 2022 than at the same time in 2021, despite the dramatic surge in needs and inflation.

• As of 27 October, the HRP is only 22 per cent funded, leaving a gap of US$643 million (FTS). Consequently, partners are being forced to prioritize assistance to people in most need and there are shortages of stocks in some parts of the country.

KEY FIGURES*

1.4M People internally displaced across Myanmar

1.1M People currently displaced by clashes and insecurity since February 2021

330K People internally displaced due to conflict prior to February 2021, mainly in Rakhine, Kachin, Chin, and Shan

30.2K Civilian properties estimated to have been burnt or destroyed since February 2021.

*Displacement figures fluctuate during any given month. These figures represent the number of people currently displaced. Cumulative numbers for returns and displacement are not always available.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Ongoing hostilities across Myanmar continue to endanger the lives, safety, mental health and livelihoods of civilians. Heavy armed clashes, including airstrikes, artillery fire and ambushes were reported predominantly in the northwest and southeast of the country, as well as in Rakhine and southern Chin. The surge in displacement continues, with more than 1.4 million people remain internally displaced across the country, of whom more than 1.1 million fled their homes since the 2021 military takeover.

Inflation continues to drive increases in the cost of basic commodities. Combined with ongoing fighting, thisputs affected and displaced people at tremendous security and protection risk and is compromising their food security. According to the World Food Program (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 15.2 million people are now severely and moderately food insecure. This multi-dimensional crisis is forcing people to adopt negative coping mechanisms, including lowering food intake, selling of assets, dropping out of school and early marriage

Humanitarian partners continue to respond to emerging humanitarian needs, providing food, shelter, health, water and sanitation, education and protection services to affected and displaced people across the country. During the first half of 2022, 3.1 million people were reached and provided with critical and lifesaving assistance. Humanitarian partners continue to scale-up and expand in newly affected areas. For instance, food security partners have expanded their presence and operations in the Northwest and Southeast. As of end of August, partners have provided food assistance to 626,000 IDPs, exceeding the HRP target. In central Rakhine, WASH partners provided critical supplies to 91 out of 119 pre-existing AA-MAF displacement sites, reaching more than 42,000 IDPs during September 2022. Furthermore, in early October, an inter-agency multi-sectoral distribution mission was conducted in four townships in southern Shan. More than 1,600 displaced households (6,200 IDPs) were provided with humanitarian assistance based on a previous assessment.

Despite these operational efforts, access constraints continue to prevent partners from accessing many areas including some locations where people have the most urgent need for lifesaving assistance and protection. A shortfall in funding is undermining efforts to respond in areas where there is access. This has stopped partners from delivering the full range of relief required by affected people in a consistent manner, which in turn has resulted in significant unmet needs. According to FTS, as of 27 October, the Humanitarian Response Plan is only 22 per cent funded, leaving a gap of US$643 million.