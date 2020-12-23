Myanmar Humanitarian Update No. 2 | 23 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Armed clashes between ethnic armed organizations (EAO) in Namtu Township in northern Shan temporarily displaced 810 people. Over 7,830 people have been temporarily displaced in northern Shan so far in 2020.

• The Shan State Government plans to pilot a resettlement project for around 110 internally displaced families from two camps in early 2021.

• The Kachin Baptist Convention conducted a survey among 144 households in Kachin who are willing to return to their places of origin by March 2021.

• Landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) have killed 57 people and injured 160 between the beginning of January and the end of October in conflict-affected areas of Myanmar, according to the latest UNICEF report.

• Over 104,000 people remain internally displaced across Rakhine and southern areas of Chin states due to the conflict between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Arakan Army (AA); fewer hostilities were reported in recent weeks compared to November.

• Conflict-affected people in Rakhine have been experiencing a high level of debt burden as an impact of unemployment, low income and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent survey.

• US$276.5 million will be required in 2021 to address the needs of around 944,000 people in conflict-affected areas in Myanmar - the Global Humanitarian Overview.