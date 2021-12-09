Myanmar Humanitarian Update No. 13 | 9 December 2021

This regular update, covering humanitarian developments from 1 November to 6 December, is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and UNHCR. The next update will be issued in early January 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The humanitarian situation across Myanmar remains volatile, with reported armed clashes continuing between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) and/or local People’s Defence Forces (PDFs), as well as between EAOs in several states and regions.

• As of 6 December, an estimated 284,700 people remained internally displaced across Myanmar due to clashes and insecurity since 1 February. This is in addition to the 370,000 people living in protracted displacement.

• Escalated clashes in northwestern Myanmar resulted in a surge in civilian displacement, particularly in Sagaing Region, while more houses in Thantlang Town, Chin State, were burnt or destroyed.

• The overall number of internally displaced people across southeastern Myanmar is on the rise due to ongoing clashes in Kayah, Kayin, southern Shan, Mon and Tanintharyi.

• Civilians in northern and southern Shan continue to suffer from insecurity and hostilities as a result of continued conflict between the MAF and EAOs and/or between EAOs.

• Improved access is critical for the urgent delivery of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people.

Humanitarian organisations are particularly concerned about a number of townships in conflict areas where food is running low and are proactively advocating for access to rural areas of Mindat Township in Chin State where people are becoming desperate.

• As of 8 December, 57 per cent (US$223.7 million) of the $385.7 million requested under the Humanitarian Response Plan and under the Interim Emergency Response Plan has been received, according to OCHA’s FTS

KEY FIGURES*

284K people currently displaced across Myanmar by clashes and insecurity since February 2021

173K people currently displaced in southeastern Myanmar by insecurity and clashes since February 2021

93K people currently displaced in Chin State, Magway and Sagaing regions by clashes and insecurity since May 2021

18K people currently displaced in Shan since January 2021 and in Kachin since March 2021 due to clashes and insecurity

*Displacement figures fluctuate during any given month. These figures represent the number of people currently displaced. Cumulative numbers for returns and displacement are not always available.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

GROWING HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

The humanitarian situation across Myanmar remains volatile, with armed clashes continuing between the MAF and EAOs and/or local PDFs, as well as between EAOs. Relentless clashes have continued in conflict areas of Kachin, Kayin, Mon and Shan states, as well as in other new areas in Chin, Kayah, Magway, Sagaing and Tanintharyi. Since 1 February, this resulted in hundreds of thousands of civilians being displaced, fatalities and the destruction of civilian property across the country. According to the latest UNHCR figures, as of 6 December, an estimated 284,700 people are currently internally displaced due to clashes and insecurity since 1 February. In addition, about 370,000 people remain displaced due to earlier conflict before 2021. This includes 106,700 people in protracted displacement camps (since 2011) in Kachin and northern Shan states; 144,000 , mostly Rohingya people, in camps in Rakhine State (since 2012); and 82,200 people displaced due to conflict between the Arakan Army (AA)-MAF from early 2019 and late 2020.

Across the country, three million people need assistance and protection services in 2021. This includes one million people previously identified in the original 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan and another two million people identified in the Myanmar Interim Emergency Response Plan (June-December) in the wake of 1 February 2021. As of 8 December, a total of US$223.7 million has been received or 57 per cent of the requested $385.7 million required to meet humanitarian needs.

Humanitarian needs in Myanmar are growing. Heading into 2022, humanitarian needs are projected to further escalate due to the compounding impact from the military takeover, COVID-19, and the economic crisis. In recognition of the depth and spread of needs, a broader national scope of analysis has been used for next year’s humanitarian planning, identifying 14.4 million people in humanitarian need across the country – the sixth highest figure in the world. A total of 6.2 million people has been prioritised for urgent assistance in 2022 for which humanitarian organisations require $826 million. More details of humanitarian needs and response planning for 2022 can be found in the Global Humanitarian Overview.