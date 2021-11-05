Myanmar Humanitarian Update No. 12 | 5 November 2021

This regular update, covering humanitarian developments from 1 to 30 October, is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and UNHCR. The next update will be issued at the end of November 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Fighting in the northwest between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Chinland Defence Force in Chin State and local People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) in Magway and Sagaing regions has recently escalated, displacing approximately 37,000 people since May and resulting in property damage, likely rights violations and causalities.

• The conflict across the northern and southern parts of Shan State continued unabated with clashes between the MAF and ethnic armed organisations (EAOs), as well as between these EAOs. Several townships saw new displacement and returns, as well as civilian casualties in October. About 18,300 IDPs are currently hosted in 9 townships.

• The security situation in Myanmar’s southeast remains fragile, with an increase of 23,500 displaced people during October.

• As of 1 November, an estimated 223,300 people remained internally displaced across Myanmar due to clashes and insecurity since 1 February.

• Access to vulnerable people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance and protection services remains severely restricted due to escalating armed clashes, overall insecurity, bureaucratic blockages and COVID-19 related restrictions.

• As of 1 November, about half of the US$385.7 million requested under the Humanitarian Response Plan and under the Interim Emergency Response Plan has been received, according to OCHA’s FTS.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

NEW DISPLACEMENT IN CHIN, POPULATION MOVEMENT IN SAGAING AND MAGWAY

The security situation in Chin State, as well as in neighbouring Magway and Sagaing regions, continues to deteriorate. Reinforcements of MAF troops and armed clashes between the MAF and local PDFs were reported in a number of townships, resulting in further civilian displacement and increased humanitarian needs. In Chin State, armed clashes were reported in Falam, Mindat and Thantlang townships. Falam saw the most intense fighting between 12 and 25 October. About 3,000 people from several villages in Falam Township sought refuge in the jungle or in safer locations away from the hostilities, while some 4,000 people had returned by mid-October. There are reports that more than 30 houses and 1 church in three villages – Rialti, Taal and Thlanrawn – were destroyed or burnt down, while more than 100 houses were looted, and a number of farm animals were killed in Ramthlo Village in Falam Township during the hostilities. More than 160 houses, two churches and an NGO office were burnt down in Thantlang Town on 29 October, by which time most residents had already fled in late September.

As of 25 October, about 18,340 people remain displaced in five townships in Chin State. This is in addition to some 7,600 people displaced in Paletwa Township since December 2019 by an earlier conflict between the MAF and the Arakan Army (AA). Most IDPs across Chin State, including in Kanpetlet, Mindat, and Thantlang townships, are facing food shortages due to limited agricultural activity and disrupted supply chains, while humanitarian access remains extremely limited.

In Sagaing Region, armed clashes were reported in various townships, particularly in Ayardaw, Kawlin, Kale, Khin-U, Mingin, Pale and Myaung between 12 and 24 October. Some 150 families from Na Nwin Kaing Village in Myaung Township were temporarily displaced into a nearby forest and villages between 23-24 October. An additional 4,000 people from five villages in Mingin Township were forced to temporarily flee their homes to the forest on 26 October.

As of 25 October, about 7,000 people remain in the displacement sites in Kale, Kani, Khin-U and Mingin townships and are unable to return home due to insecurity.

While there have been no major clashes in October in Magway Region, landmines have been reported in several locations. The road between Pakokkhu to Mindat was temporarily closed when a bridge near Kyauktu Town was damaged by heavy rain on 18 October. As of 25 October, about 12,320 people remain displaced in Gangaw, Pauk and Saw townships. Humanitarian partners are working to scale up coordination to assess needs and provide increased support to displaced people in Chin, Sagaing and Magway. However, no travel authorisation has been granted to the UN or INGOs for Sagaing and Magway regions, nor in other townships in Chin, except to urban Mindat, since May.