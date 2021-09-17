Myanmar - Humanitarian Snapshot (September 2021)

COUNTRYWIDE

Humanitarian situation in Myanmar remains challenging due to ongoing armed clashes, insecurity, monsoon rains as well as the COVID-19 outbreak. 3 million people need assistance and protection services. This includes 1 million people in need previously identified in the existing response plan and a further 2 million identified since 1 February.

More than 206,600 people have been internally displaced due to clashes and insecurity since 1 February in Chin,

Kachin, Kayah, Kayin and Mon states, and in Tanintharyi region.

There were also reports of population movement in Magway and Sagaing regions, believed to be in thousands, in recent months due to armed clashes and insecurity. The details of this displacement could not be verified at the time of reporting due to access challenges.

DISPLACEMENT IN THE SOUTH-EAST

The security situation in southeastern Myanmar remains challenging, particularly in Kayah State and neighbouring areas of southern Shan, with clashes reported between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the alliance of the “Karenni Army” and the “Karenni Nationalities Defence Force.” In Kayah State, around 22,000 people fled from their homes in September, while a large number of returns were also documented during this period. In Kayin and Tanintharyi, some displacement was reported with increased deployment of troops and ongoing clashes.

UNHCR estimates that as of 13 September, 149,000 people remained internally displaced across the southeast since 1 February; this includes 79,200 in Kayah, 18,500 in southern Shan, 49,300 in Kayin and 1,100 in Mon states with a further 900 people in Tanintharyi Region.

FOOD SECURITY IN KACHIN AND SHAN

The security situation in Kachin and Shan states remains volatile, with sporadic clashes reported between MAF and ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) or among EAOs.

In Kachin State, 13,730 people have been internally displaced since the start of 2021; more than 7,750 of them remain displaced. In Shan State, around 28,680 people have been internally displaced during the same period; about 8,150 remain displaced in five townships.

WFP has resumed monthly cash distributions to 45,000 IDPs in Kachin, following two months of suspension due to banking issues. In northern Shan, WFP and partners are resuming cash distributions to 6,900 IDPs. WFP already provided two-week food rations to some 3,000 IDPs in Kyaukme Township.

DISPLACEMENT IN CHIN AND SURROUNDING AREAS

The security situation remains fragile in Chin State, with clashes between the MAF and different “People’s Defense Forces” reported in several townships, particularly in Kanpetlet and Thantlang.

About 15,250 people remain displaced in 5 townships in Chin State since May and in Saw Township in Magway and Kale Township in Sagaing regions since June. Another 9,500 people, displaced by the earlier MAF-”Arakan Army” conflict, remain in Paletwa Township in Chin State.

Around 1,000 people from Chin State have reportedly crossed the border into neighboring Mizoram State in northeastern India since 10 September, according to public sources. A total of 15,000 people have crossed into India since the start of 2021, according to UNHCR.