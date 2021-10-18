Myanmar - Humanitarian Snapshot (October 2021)

COUNTRYWIDE

The humanitarian situation in Myanmar remains serious due to ongoing armed clashes and insecurity, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Three million people need assistance and protection services. This includes 1 million people previously identified in the existing Humanitarian Response Plan and a further 2 million identified since 1 February.

More than 218,900 people have been internally displaced due to clashes and insecurity since 1 February 2021 in Chin, Kachin, Kayah, Kayin, Mon and Shan states, and in Magway, Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions.

Other vulnerable people, mostly in urban and periurban areas In addition, about 370,000 people remain displaced due to earlier conflicts before 2021. This includes 106,102 people in camps for protracted displacement established since 2011 in Kachin and northern Shan, 144,000 Rohingya people in camps in Rakhine established since 2012 and 86,700 people due to Arakan Army(AA)-Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) conflict in 2019.