Myanmar: Humanitarian Snapshot, May 2021 (covering conflict-affected areas under 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan)

KACHIN STATE

There have been over 100 armed engagements between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in at least 13 townships since March, with frequent aerial strikes by the MAF and artillery shelling by both sides.

Close to 10,000 people have been internally displaced since mid-March; about 8,500 of them remain displaced in Bhamo, Hpakant, Injanyang, Momauk, Myitkyina, Sadung,

Shwegu and Waingmaw townships unable to return home due to hostilities.

Six civilians were reportedly killed, including a child and 11 injured due to clashes and landmines in May so far. A total of 33 civilians were reportedly killed or injured since mid-March. Before March, there were no civilian casualties due to conflict or landmines in Kachin in 2021.

NORTHERN SHAN STATE

Armed clashes continue in several townships in northern Shan, involving the MAF, the KIA, the Restoration Council of Shan State, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army.

Over 12,640 have been internally displaced since January 2021. Around 5,870 remain displaced in 33 sites in Hsipaw,

Kyaukme, Momeik, Namtu, Namhkan and Nawnghkio townships.

Six civilians were reportedly injured due to clashes in northern Shan in May so far. A total of 60 civilians were reportedly killed or injured in northern Shan since the beginning of the year.

With 14 killed and 22 injured, February accounted for the highest number of civilian casualties.

KAYIN, MON STATES AND BAGO REGION

Armed clashes between the MAF and the Karen National Liberation Army continue unabated in the south-eastern Myanmar, with over 400 armed engagements reported, mostly in Kayin State, since the first use of airstrikes by the MAF in late March.

The number of people internally displaced is estimated to have increased by 2,000 since late April, bringing to 42,000 the total number of people internally displaced in the southeast, mostly in Kayin State, since February, according to various reports obtained by UNHCR.

In Thailand, some 4,000 people from Kayin crossed on 27 April due to an outbreak of fighting. This follows the arrival in late March of some 2,800 refugees in Mae Hong Son province and their subsequent return to Myanmar. As of 17 May, over 1,700 remain in safe areas in Thailand while the rest have returned to Myanmar.

RAKHINE AND CHIN STATES

Increasing number of cases of acute watery diarrhea with unconfirmed number of deaths has been reported in Sittwe and Pauktaw townships in early May. The operational partners are working with communities and internally displaced people to provide the necessary response.

Casualties due to landmines and explosive hazards continue to be reported across Rakhine. In Ponnagyun and Ann townships, two civilians were killed on 3 and 15 May, respectively. In Minbya Township, three civilians were injured on 7 May.

In Mindat town in Chin State, hostilities escalated since 12 May, with an unconfirmed number of civilians, believed to be in thousands, fleeing from their homes. There are also reports of civilians killed and injured and civilian property damaged or destroyed. Access by humanitarian partners to the people fleeing violence or those still in their homes is challenging due to insecurity.