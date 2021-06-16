Myanmar: Humanitarian Snapshot, June 2021 (covering conflict-affected areas under 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan)

KACHIN STATE

Armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Kachin Independence Army continue unabated in Kachin State. Over 600 people were newly displaced in 10 different locations in Bhamo and Momauk townships over the course of May.

A total of 11,654 people have been internally displaced since the resurgence of hostilities in mid-March 2021. About 10,217 of them remain displaced in seven townships, unable to return home due to insecurity.

9 June 2021 marked 10 years since armed conflict resumed following a 17-year ceasefire in Kachin State. Around 95,500 people remain displaced across the state in protracted IDP camps or in host communities since 2011.

SHAN STATE

Armed clashes between the MAF and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) or among the EAOs have been reported for the first time this year in Mongkaing and Kyethi townships in the southern parts of Shan State. Around 1,800 people were displaced due to these clashes, mainly in Kyethi Township.

In northern Shan, over 3,000 people were displaced in May, particularly in Hsipaw Township. Meanwhile, around 3,400 people who were displaced earlier this year in the same township were able to return home once the hostilities in the area subsided.

In total, around 15,271 people have been internally displaced in northern Shan since the start of 2021. Another 1,900 were displaced in southern Shan. More than 5,000 people remain in 21 displacement sites in several townships.

KAYIN, KAYAH, MON STATES AND BAGO REGION

A total of 160,400 people have fled violence, insecurity and clashes in southeastern Myanmar since 1 February, according to UNHCR.

In Kayah State, around 108,800 people were internally displaced following an escalation of hostilities between the MAF and the Karenni People’s Defense Force. Of this figure, around 11,700 have fled to southern parts of neighboring Shan State. Additionally, some 47,600 people remain displaced in Kayin State and 4,000 people are displaced in parts of Mon State and Bago Region.

National and international humanitarian actors are complementing the local response efforts led by communities, which has been immediate, but not sufficient to address all needs. Efforts have been met with access challenges due to insecurity and roadblocks.

CHIN AND RAKHINE STATES

The security situation remains tense in Chin State with clashes between the MAF and Chinland Defence Force reported in Hakha, Kanpetlet, Mindat and Thantlang townships, as well as neighboring Gangaw Township in Magway Region.

Around 19,500 people are currently hosted in over 70 displacement sites in four townships in Chin State since 12 May and in Saw Township in Magway Region since 6 June. Chin State is already hosting almost 9,850 people in Paletwa Township due to the MAF and the Arakan Army (AA) conflict.

In Rakhine, no new displacement has been reported and despite a lull in hostilities between the MAF and the AA since November 2020, casualties due to landmines and explosive hazards continue to be reported. Four people were reportedly killed by a landmine in Ponnagyun Township on 4 June. A total of 31 civilians were killed or injured due to landmines in Rakhine in the first quarter of 2021, according to UNICEF.