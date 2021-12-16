Myanmar - Humanitarian Snapshot (December 2021)

COUNTRYWIDE

The overall situation across the country is deteriorating since the February military takeover. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of hostilities and insecurity, with hundreds of thousands displaced and homes, churches and property destroyed or burnt down.

As of 8 December, more than 1,300 unarmed individuals, including dozens of children, have been killed across Myanmar since 1 February.

As of 13 December, there are an estimated 295,700 IDPs who have fled their homes since 1 February. Some people have also fled into neighboring countries. In addition, about 370,000 people remain in protracted displacement due to conflict before 2021.

Three million people across Myanmar need humanitarian assistance in 2021. To date, only US$223.7 million (58%) of the $385.7 million required has been received.