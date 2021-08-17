Myanmar – Humanitarian Snapshot (August 2021)

COUNTRYWIDE

A total of 3 million people are targeted for humanitarian assistance across the country. This includes 1 million people in need in conflict-affected areas previously identified and a further 2 million people since 1 February.

Monsoon flash floods affected around 125,000 people in the regions and states of Kachin, Kayin, Mandalay, Mon,

Rakhine, eastern Shan and Tanintharyi between late July and mid-August, according to local actors. Immediate needs of families affected or evacuated have been addressed by local aid workers and communities.

The humanitarian situation is further compounded by the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases, including in communities and displacement sites already affected by conflicts and in need of assistance.

DISPLACEMENT IN THE SOUTH-EAST

The security situation in southeastern Myanmar remains tense, particularly in Kayah and Kayin states, with clashes reported between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and “People’s Defense Forces (PDF)” and between the MAF and “Karen National Liberation Army”.

An estimated 4,000 individuals were newly displaced from the Nan Phe Area in Kayah State, due to armed clashes between MAF and the armed wing of the “Karenni National Progressive Party”.

UNHCR estimates that as of 16 August, 154,800 people remain internally displaced across the south-east due to hostilities and insecurity since 1 February; this includes 86,000 in Kayah, 20,300 in southern Shan, 47,400 in Kayin and 1,100 in Mon states.

DISPLACEMENT IN KACHIN AND SHAN

The overall security situation in Kachin and Shan states remains volatile, with various level of clashes reported between MAF and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) or among EAOs.

In Shan State, small-scale population movement was reported in Hsipaw, Muse, Kyethi and Mongkaing townships since midJuly. In total, 24,950 people have been internally displaced across Shan State since the start of 2021; over 5,000 people remain displaced in five townships.

In Kachin, no new displacement has been reported. Around 11,510 people have been internally displaced due to resurgence of clashes between the MAF and the “Kachin Independence Army” in mid-March; over 7,800 of them remain displaced in eight townships.

DISPLACEMENT IN CHIN AND SURROUNDING AREAS

The security situation remains fragile in Chin State, with clashes between MAF and different “PDF” reported in Kanpetlet and Mindat townships, as well as in several townships in Magway and Sagaing regions.

About 19,000 people are currently hosted in over 100 displacement sites in five townships in Chin State since May and in Saw Township in Magway and Kale Township in Sagaing regions since June from the cashes above.

Meanwhile, some 9,500 people, displaced by the MAF-”Arakan Army” conflict, remain in Paletwa Township, Chin State.

Food shortages have been reported across a number of displacement sites and camps in various townships in Rakhine State in recent weeks. Humanitarian response in Rakhine and other areas remains constrained due to multiple factors, including broader access challenges, limited cash and COVID19 related measures.