Myanmar: Humanitarian Snapshot, April 2021 (covering conflict-affected areas under 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan)

KACHIN STATE

Armed clashes escalated between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) since mid - March, with almost 50 armed confrontations in Bhamo, Hpakant, Injangyang, Momauk, Myitkyina, Shwegu, Sumprabum and Waingmaw townships.

Nearly 5,000 people have been displaced in Injangyang, Hpakant, Momauk, Myitkyina, Shwegu and Waingmaw townships due to the MAF-KIA clashes, which included airstrikes by the MAF and mortar shelling by both sides.

There had no been no population displacement in Kachin since September 2018.

Around 1,000 people returned to their places of origin within a few days, once the security situation stabilized. An estimated 4,000 remain displaced.

KAYIN STATE AND BAGO REGION

Armed clashes between the MAF and the Karen National Liberation Army escalated in February in south-eastern Myanmar, with the MAF using airstrikes and mortar shelling in Hpa-pun District in Kayin State and Shwe Kyin, Kyaukkyi and Nyaunglebin townships in Bago Region.

An estimated 40,000 people have been internally displaced, mostly in Kayin State.

About 3,000 people reportedly crossed the border to Thailand since 27 March, mostly from Kayin State. The majority have since returned.

NORTHERN SHAN STATE

Since January 2021, clashes escalated between ethnic armed organizations, involving the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Shan State Progress Party, in addition to clashes between the MAF and the KIA.

Over 10,900 people have been internally displaced in Hsipaw, Namtu, Namkhan, Kyaukme, Monghsu, Lashio and Muse townships since January 2021.

More than 7,000 people returned to their places of origin within days and an estimated 3,900 people remain displaced in 21 sites in Hsipaw, Kyaukme, Lashio and Namtu townships.

RAKHINE AND CHIN STATES

No further displacement has taken place, but over 218,000 people remain displaced across Rakhine State and in southern areas of Chin State, some 126,000 of whom have been in protracted displacement in Rakhine in camps established since 2011.

A mother and her two children were killed by an Explosive Remnant of War (ERW) explosion in Kyauktaw Township on 4 April. In total, seven civilians, including four girls and two boys, were injured by landmines and ERW in early April.

Rakhine State accounted for 53 per cent of the total casualties due to landmines and ERWs in 2020: 134 casualties were recorded in 2020 compared to 58 in 2019. Rakhine State also accounted for the highest rate of child casualties in 2020.