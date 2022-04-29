Myanmar | Humanitarian Response Plan 2022

In 2021, escalating civil unrest further displaced thousands of people in Myanmar, while a third wave of COVID-19 devastated the country. Nearly one in four people are currently experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. With about three-quarters of the population relying on agriculture for their livelihoods, supporting rural households to restore their production is essential to the humanitarian response. Every USD 1 invested in vegetable production yields more than three times its value in harvests.