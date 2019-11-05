05 Nov 2019

Myanmar: Humanitarian Fund Update (As of 31 October 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (895.98 KB)

The Myanmar Humanitarian Fund (MHF) mobilizes resources for humanitarian actors to respond to critical humanitarian needs in Myanmar. It provides funding to both national and international humanitarian organizations for activities that are in line with the United Nations and Partners' Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan. As of 31 October 2019, a total of US$ 9.4 million has been allocated to 24 projects targeting 500,000 people in need in Chin, Rakhine, Kachin, Shan and south-eastern Myanmar.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.