Myanmar Humanitarian Fund Update (As of 30 September 2021)

The Myanmar Humanitarian Fund (MHF) mobilizes resources for humanitarian actors to respond to critical humanitarian needs in Myanmar. It provides funding to both national and international humanitarian organizations for activities that are in line with the United Nations and Partners’ Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan. As of 30 September 2021, a total of US$ 12 million has been allocated to 26 projects targeting 568,913 people in need in Rakhine, Kachin, Chin, Magway, Shan and south-eastern Myanmar.