Myanmar: Humanitarian Fund Update (As of 30 September 2020)

The Myanmar Humanitarian Fund (MHF) mobilizes resources for humanitarian actors to respond to critical humanitarian needs in Myanmar. It provides funding to both national and international humanitarian organizations for activities that are in line with the United Nations and Partners’ Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan. As of 30 September 2020, a total of US$ 11 million has been allocated to 24 projects targeting 992,000 people in need in Chin, Rakhine, Kachin, Shan and south-eastern Myanmar.