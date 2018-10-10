10 Oct 2018

Myanmar Humanitarian Fund: Update (as of 1 October 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.05 MB)

The Myanmar Humanitarian Fund (MHF) mobilizes resources for partners to respond to the critical humanitarian needs in Myanmar. Throughout 2018, the MHF has been activated in two occasions. Firstly, to address immediate needs in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan, through one standard allocation of US$6.8 million; and secondly, to support the response to people affected by floods in Bago, Kayin, Mon and Tanintharyi, through one reserve allocation of US$1 million, which was done within an Integrated Allocation Strategy with the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Both MHF allocations, a total of US$7.8 million, are supporting 21 projects targeting 455,000 persons, of which 52% are women and girls, and 44%, children and adolescents under 18. Allocations targeted both for internally displaced persons and the host communities, across targeted areas in clear linkage with the strategic objectives defined by the Humanitarian Response Plan, updated assessments and existing humanitarian coordination mechanisms. As of 1 October 2018, the MHF has received $14.4 million in contributions from ten donors, including a pledged amount of $1.4 million. Additional contributions could be expected in the coming months.

