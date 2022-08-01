Myanmar Humanitarian Fund Operational Manual (July 2021) [EN/MY]

1. Introduction

1.1. Purpose

The purpose of the Operational Manual for the Myanmar Humanitarian Fund (MHF) is to describe the governance arrangements, allocation modalities and priorities, and accountability mechanisms of the Fund, as well as to detail the roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders involved.

Under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), the MHF aims to support the timely allocation and disbursement of donor resources to the most critical humanitarian needs as defined by the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). To meet this goal, this Manual is issued by the HC and endorsed by the Advisory Board (AB) to:

provide clarification and instructions for all stakeholders involved in the management of the MHF on effective management and governance practices;

describe the steps and requirements of the allocation processes with the aim of enhancing timely and strategic allocation decisions; and

provide an overview of the general direction and programmatic focus of the MHF.

The purpose of this Manual is to guide implementing partners and facilitate the role of OCHA, members of the Review Committees, and sectoral experts.

This version replaces the MHF Operational Manual dated July 2018.

1.2. Scope

The Manual should be read in conjunction with the Operational Handbook 1 for Country-based Pooled Funds

(CBPFs). This document defines the country-specific regulations that govern the MHF. It is designed within the framework provided by the Operational Handbook for CBPFs, which describes the global set of rules that apply to all CBPFs worldwide, and adapt specific aspects of the global regulations to the context of humanitarian response.

Adherence to the guidance provided in the two documents is required to ensure standard and transparent processes.