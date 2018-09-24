Myanmar Humanitarian Country Team: 2018 mid-year progress report on HRP crosscutting priorities
1. PREVENTING AND ENDING CONFLICTS
Ensuring a conflict-sensitive approach in all humanitarian activities
In the first half of 2018, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) committed to implementing a conflictsensitive/ “Do No (further) Harm” approach in all its work, including in needs analysis, response planning, programme implementation and monitoring.
As part of a Strategic Framework for International Engagement in Rakhine State, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) contributed to development of a joint principles of engagement for implementation of the strategic framework, integrating a conflict sensitive, “do no harm” approach, which recognizes the responsibility of the Government of Myanmar to take ownership and be accountable to its people and under relevant international conventions. International engagement cannot take place in isolation or assume tasks which inherently lie with the Union or State Government. For international partners to constructively engage with the Government, it is important that the Government adheres to international principles and that a common space for integrated support from the international community can be identified. A similar framework is being developed with a particular focus on Kachin and Shan states.
2. PROMOTING RESPECT FOR INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN AND HUMAN RIGHTS LAW AND FOR HUMANITARIAN PRINCIPLES
Promoting respect for international humanitarian and human rights law
- In an effort to improve compliance with and accountability for violations of international law, the HCT constantly advocated with the Government and all parties to the conflict to protect civilians from the effects of hostilities. Advocacy efforts included public statements and media comments by the RC/HC and other partners, as well as bilateral meetings and letters to the government and the Military. The HCT also supported the Government to prevent, monitor and respond to grave violations against children and other civilians.
Despite these efforts, protection of civilians, in particular for children, women and other groups with specific needs, continues to be a grave concern especially in Kachin, Shan and Rakhine states. In the SecretaryGeneral’s 2017 annual report on Children in Armed Conflict, the Myanmar Military was listed for two further grave violations against children (“killing and maiming of children” and “rape and other forms of sexual violence” against children). The Myanmar Government was also requested to report to CEDAW on violence perpetrated against Rohingya women and girls in northern Rakhine in the violence that followed 25 August 2017. The UNCT provided inputs for this report.
Advocating for humanitarian access and for respect for humanitarian principles
Despite advocacy efforts by the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) and the HCT leaders for improved humanitarian access both within and beyond Government-controlled areas in Kachin and Shan States, humanitarian partners—national and international—have been facing increasing challenges in accessing affected people. The United Nations has not been permitted by the Government to deliver assistance to people in need in areas beyond Government control since June 2016. While national partners continue to have some limited and unpredictable access to areas beyond Government control, the UN and nearly all international NGOs cannot monitor or support them in their activities. Access to areas within government control has also dramatically declined with permissions for international staff only granted to main towns, effectively cutting-off access to most displaced people who reside outside the main town centres.
Quality interagency needs assessments have become near impossible to conduct. Humanitarian access constraints also have a serious impact on the ability of vulnerable conflict-affected people’s access to essential services and protection. This includes women and girls who are at increased risk of gender-based violence, trafficking and other protection concerns. UNFPA have not been able to access eight out of 11 women and girls centres in non-government controlled areas for the last two years. During the April conflict in Kachin, up to 2,000 people were sheltering in the forest for weeks while humanitarian partners were unable to access the area and displaced families, including pregnant women, young children and elderly people, were unable to leave the areas of active conflict. Distributions to cover humanitarian needs such as emergency shelter, water containers, blankets, clothes and mosquito nets are routinely delayed or blocked.
Displaced people are often left without proper shelter and protection from heavy rainfall, wind and heat for extended periods of time, particularly in remote and hard to reach areas. In absence of access, cash transfers were used to distribute essential water treatment and hygiene items in some areas especially for the newly displaced in Kachin, however monitoring continues to be limited due to access. Although the transition to direct cash transfers means that the impact on the delivery of food is largely marginal, access restrictions continue to result in gaps in the provision of pulses (protein) in some camps in areas beyond Government control where WFP previously filled this gap but is currently not permitted by the Government to deliver food.
In the northern townships of Rakhine State, access deteriorated significantly following the 25 August 2017 attacks and subsequent security operations. The process of acquiring travel authorizations in all areas of Rakhine State and the subsequent reduction of assistance including of life-saving provision and monitoring has narrowed the scope for some activities and the reporting of protection concerns. Advocacy continues at the highest levels on the importance of allowing free and unfettered access to people in need.