Myanmar Humanitarian Country Team: 2018 mid-year progress report on HRP crosscutting priorities

Despite advocacy efforts by the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) and the HCT leaders for improved humanitarian access both within and beyond Government-controlled areas in Kachin and Shan States, humanitarian partners—national and international—have been facing increasing challenges in accessing affected people. The United Nations has not been permitted by the Government to deliver assistance to people in need in areas beyond Government control since June 2016. While national partners continue to have some limited and unpredictable access to areas beyond Government control, the UN and nearly all international NGOs cannot monitor or support them in their activities. Access to areas within government control has also dramatically declined with permissions for international staff only granted to main towns, effectively cutting-off access to most displaced people who reside outside the main town centres.

Quality interagency needs assessments have become near impossible to conduct. Humanitarian access constraints also have a serious impact on the ability of vulnerable conflict-affected people’s access to essential services and protection. This includes women and girls who are at increased risk of gender-based violence, trafficking and other protection concerns. UNFPA have not been able to access eight out of 11 women and girls centres in non-government controlled areas for the last two years. During the April conflict in Kachin, up to 2,000 people were sheltering in the forest for weeks while humanitarian partners were unable to access the area and displaced families, including pregnant women, young children and elderly people, were unable to leave the areas of active conflict. Distributions to cover humanitarian needs such as emergency shelter, water containers, blankets, clothes and mosquito nets are routinely delayed or blocked.

Displaced people are often left without proper shelter and protection from heavy rainfall, wind and heat for extended periods of time, particularly in remote and hard to reach areas. In absence of access, cash transfers were used to distribute essential water treatment and hygiene items in some areas especially for the newly displaced in Kachin, however monitoring continues to be limited due to access. Although the transition to direct cash transfers means that the impact on the delivery of food is largely marginal, access restrictions continue to result in gaps in the provision of pulses (protein) in some camps in areas beyond Government control where WFP previously filled this gap but is currently not permitted by the Government to deliver food.