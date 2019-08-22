Myanmar: Humanitarian access in Central Rakhine (May 2019)

80,000 people with limited humanitarian and development assistance in Kyauktaw, Ponnagyun and Mrauk-U townships

25% of Travel Authorization requests fully or partially rejected

Access restrictions imposed by the Rakhine State Government (RSG) since January in response to the clashes between the Myanmar Military and the Arakan Army continue to block most of regular humanitarian and development programming (except WFP and ICRC activities) in Kyauktaw, Ponnagyun and Mrauk-U townships (the latter since 19 March). Requests to travel to rural areas make up the bulk of the rejected travel authorization requests, while towns remain accessible. In May at least seven requests to travel to sites for people newly displaced by the Military-AA clashes were rejected. At least five organizations reported being unable to implement regular activities in rural areas of Mrauk-U, which accounts for most of the rejections of Travel Authorizations (TAs).

According to the latest analysis by humanitarian organizations, 80,000 people who were previously directly or indirectly benefiting from humanitarian and development support in rural areas of central Rakhine are now with limited services and support, with a possible consequent deterioration in living conditions and quality of life. In June, the RSG signaled it could consider lifting the restrictions in some village tracts, depending on an assessment of the security situation by local authorities.

As of the end of June, approximately 23,000 people remain displaced by the conflict according to the Rakhine State Government. In central Rakhine, the number of organizations requesting TAs for new displacement sites doubled, going from 5 in April 2019 to 10 in May 2019. Most of the TAs for new displacement sites were approved, seven travel authorizations were denied in June compared with five in April.7 between April and May. Access to new displacement sites requires organizations to submit location-specific TA requests, meaning an added administrative burden. The durations of those TAs are in most cases inadequate to allow for proper monitoring and assessments.

OCHA and partners are working with different local authorities to try to streamline information requests and reporting processes, which sometimes hinder the implementation of activities in Sittwe, Pauktaw, Myebon and Kyaukpyu and other townships as well (i.e. areas not covered by the new access restrictions). The average approval time for regular TAs to pre-existing programming areas remains stable at seven days and the average length of a TA is 29 days.