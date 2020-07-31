Myanmar
Myanmar - Floods update (Moezala, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2020)
- Following widespread floods due to the overflow of Ayeyawady River in northern Myanmar, additional casualties have been reported.
- According to media reports, more than 6,500 people were evacuated in Sagaing Region.
- National authorities are providing help for those affected to ease the difficulties of victims during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Over the next 3 days, isolated showers are forecast across the whole country.