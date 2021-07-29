Skip to main content
Myanmar
Myanmar - Floods update (AHA Centre, MOEZALA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2021)
- The number of casualties following flooding in Kayin, Mon, and the Rakhine States is increasing.
- The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) reports 22,700 displaced people in 24 shelters and more than 48,000 affected.
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most parts of the country, including the affected States.
