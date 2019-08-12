Myanmar - Floods (UN OCHA, DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2019)

Continuous Monsoon rains have resulted in flooding in Ayeyarwady, Bago, Kayin, Mon, and Tanintharyi states in southern Myanmar. Mon and Bago are severely affected with more than 40,000 people evacuated. According to the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), a rain-induced landslide occurred in a village in Paung Township (Mon State) on Friday. Search and rescue operations have recovered 53 dead bodies, 29 are believed to be still missing.

DDM is providing relief and cash assistance to affected families. The response is being managed by the local governments and the Red Cross. UN and humanitarian partners are working closely with the authorities, monitoring the situation and stand ready to reinforce the Government’s response to floods as required.