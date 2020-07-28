Myanmar
Myanmar - Floods (NOAA, Moezala, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2020)
- Since 19 July, widespread floods triggered by heavy rain and a broken geological sedimentary dike have been reported across Mandalay Region, leading to casualties and damage. The most affected parts are the villages located close to Ayeyarwady River including Amarapura township.
- According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), 200 people have been evacuated and 20,000 affected.
- National authorities and the IFRC are conducting a rapid assessment and are providing help for those most affected.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast across most parts of the country including Mandalay Region.