Myanmar: Floods Flash Update No. 2 (As of 23 July 2019) [EN/MY]

This update is produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 19 to 23 July 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Monsoon floods that have affected eight states and regions are estimated to have displaced more than 78,000 people.

• Where flood waters have receded, evacuation centres have been closed and people have returned to their homes.

• However, with water moving to the south, floods have affected Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway regions where over 43,000 people were evacuated.

• As of 23 July, more than 40,000 people remain displaced in 39 evacuation centres in these three regions while almost all of the displaced people in other affected states and regions have returned to their homes.

• UN and humanitarian partners are working closely with the authorities, monitoring the situation and ready to reinforce the Government’s response to floods as required.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Monsoon floods continue to affect Myanmar with over 78,000 people having been displaced in eight states and regions

This is a cumulative estimate for people displaced since floods began. People returned homes in several locations, with more than 40,000 people remaining in evacuation centres in three regions.

Monsoon rains and increased river levels have triggered flooding in pockets across eight states and regions with evacuations in several townships. A cumulative number of 78,000 people were displaced to 186 evacuation centres in Kachin, Rakhine, Chin, and Mon states, as well as Bago, Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway regions, according to the national Department of Disaster Management (DDM).

With flood waters receding in several locations within the affected areas, people have started returning to their homes since last week. DDM has reported that over 12,000 people evacuated in Rakhine, Chin and Mon states, and Bago Region have returned to their homes. In Kachin State where more than 22,000 people were displaced since the floods began, most of the evacuation centres have been closed. Almost all of the displaced people have returned to their homes expect a few people in remote areas of Kachin State reportedly remain in evacuation centres.

However, with water moving to the south, Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway regions have been affected by floods. In Sagaing Region, around 21,500 people from seven townships were displaced to 22 evacuation centres. In Mandalay Region, more than 21,000 people in four townships were evacuated to 18 evacuation centres and around 500 people were evacuated in Magway Region. As of 23 July, more than 40,000 people remain displaced in 39 evacuation centres in Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway.

State and regional governments, DDM, the Myanmar Red Cross Society, civil society organizations and private individuals are responding to the immediate needs of those affected or displaced by floods. The rivers are currently below their danger levels. However, heavy rainfall is expected across the country over the next couple of days according to the forecast by the Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on 24 July. OCHA and humanitarian partners are working closely with the authorities, monitoring the situation and stand ready to reinforce the Government’s response to floods as required.

Please refer to the map below for more information. The blue areas do not reflect flooding areas in entirety, but rather the affected areas within which localized flooding (only) has created the situations described in the narrative.