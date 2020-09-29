Myanmar
Myanmar - Floods (Department of Meteorology and Hydrology Myanmar, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2020)
- Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain have been reported in Hpakant Township (Kachin State, northern Myanmar) on 24-25 September, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), 2,875 people have been temporarily displaced and several houses were damaged.
- On 29-30 September, heavy rain is expected over southern States and moderate rain is forecast across the rest of the country.