Myanmar: Floods and Landslide Information bulletin

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Myanmar Red Cross, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), is currently considering whether external assistance is required.

The situation

Seasonal monsoon has brought strong winds and heavy rains across Myanmar, further intensified by a depression over the Bay of Bengal, causing increased water levels in major rivers and floods in various states and regions. More than 134,000 people have been affected by the floods since the beginning of July 2019. Approximately 86,413 people affected in the first round of flooding and formerly displaced in Kachin, Rakhine, Sagaing, Chin, Mandalay, and Magway have since been able to return to their homes.

As of 11 August 2019, 48,581 people are seeking shelter in evacuation sites due to floods over the last two days in Ayeyarwaddy, Kayin, Bago, Mon, Tanintharyi, and Yangon. A landslide, caused by the heavy rainfall, occurred in Paung Township, Mon State yesterday morning. Reports from the branch assisting in the landslide operations indicate around 49 casualties, over 24 injured and around 50 people still missing.

The Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) has indicated that flooding will continue in Hpaan, Kayin State at least until Friday, with water levels on the Salween River exceeding dangerous levels. Other areas that are reaching or exceeding established danger levels are the Bilin River in Mon State, the Sittaung and Shwe Kyin rivers in Bago Region and the Nga Wan River in Ayeyarwaddy Region. Water levels of the Moei River, on the Thailand-Myanmar border, are expected to drop by Thursday. While the deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal has moved northwest towards India, the monsoon is persisting at moderate levels over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal. Number of displaced population due to floods based on states/regions is tabulated below: