Myanmar, Flooding in Mandalay Region (06:00 Jul 28 2020)

Description

Since 19 July, widespread floods triggered by heavy rain and a broken geological sedimentary dike have been reported across Mandalay Region, leading to casualties and damage. The most affected parts are the villages located close to Ayeyarwady River including Amarapura township.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), 200 people have been evacuated and 20,000 affected. National authorities and the IFRC are conducting a rapid assessment and are providing help for those most affected.

For the next 24 hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast across most parts of the country including Mandalay Region.

Additional Data

Country: Myanmar

Affected Area / Region: Mandalay Region

Casualties

Affected Persons: 20000

Displaced Persons: 200

Damages