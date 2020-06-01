Myanmar, Flooding in Kyaukphyu, Rakhine State (06:00 May 28 2020)

Description Social

Welfare Ministry of Relief and Resettlement; Department of Hazard Management; Officials from the Kyaukphyu District Attorney's Office will hold the meeting on 28 May, 2020. At 5:20 am, a monsoon rains in Anaw Township and there is one ward; 8 village tracts; 64 houses were completely destroyed in 22 villages; 16 kinds of relief items for 64 households; 64 Household Letters; Housing Allowance (6,400,000 / -) Kyat; For the population of 398; 7 day food allowance (835,800 / -) kyats; 300,000 / - kyats for one person who lost a tree, and another 100,000 kyats for two injured people. Total (7,635, 800) Kyat (31-5-2020) will be paid on 31st July, 2020 At 12:30 pm, the General Administration Department of Ann Township; He was accompanied by the township administrator to the affected people.

Source: Kyaukphyu District Office

Additional Data

Country: Myanmar

Affected Area / Region: Kyaukphyu District, Rakhine State

Casualties

Affected Families: 64

Affected Persons: 320

Damages

Damaged houses: 64