Myanmar: Flood Warning (Issued at: 15:00 hrs M.S.T on 26-7-2019)

Flood Warning graph for Ngathaingchaung
According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observations today, the water levels of Ngawun River at Ngathaingchaung and Thabaung are observed as about (1) foot and (1½) feet below their respective danger levels. The water levels may reach their respective danger levels during the next (3) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying area at Ngathaingchaung and Thabaung Township to take precaution measure.

Flood Warning graph for Thabaung

