Myanmar: Flood Warning (Issued at 15:00 hrs M.S.T on 10-7-2019)

According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observations today, the water levels of Ayeyarwady River at Myitkyina, Bhamo and Shwegu are observed as about (3) feet, (7½) feet and (4) feetbelow their respective danger levels. The water levels may reach their respective danger levels during the next (2) days at Myitkyina and Shwegu and (3) days at Bhamo respectively.

According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observations today, the water levels of Chindwin River at Hkamti and Homalin are observed as about (5½) feet and (6½) feet below their respective danger levels. The water levels may reach their respective danger level during the next (2) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying area at Myitkyina, Bhamo, Shwegu, Hkamti and Homalin Townships, to take precaution measure.