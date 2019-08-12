12 Aug 2019

Myanmar: Flood Warning (Issued at 12:00 hrs M.S.T on 11-8-2019)

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 11 Aug 2019

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Shwegyin River at Shwegin is observed as about 4 (cm) below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (1) day.

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Thanlwin River at Hpaan is observed as about (½) foot below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (1) day.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying area at Shwegyin and Hpaan Townships to take precaution measure.

