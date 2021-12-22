Myanmar: Flood - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF n° MDRMM017

Summary of major revisions made to the emergency plan of action

This operation update is issued to inform that the two months’ DREF operation timeline is extended form 23 December 2021 to 23 February 2022.

The extension is required for the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) to complete the procurement process of items and internationally procured items need to arrive in Myanmar. Implications to delay onthe procurement process and in shipping cargo for the international procured items from Kuala Lumpur due to getting the importation approval from the authorities in Myanmar. Mainly, due to the current ongoing country situation that needs approval from line ministry to dispatch cargo and it took longer time get approval from authorities than expected. As well as restriction on banking transition in country are posing the implication to identify the local suppliers to procure local items under this DREF operation.

The extend time frame will allow to solve the issues as discussed and taking action from MRCS and IFRC with in the extended time frame that will end on 23 February 2022. It is expected that by the January of 2022,

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

According to the latest update from DMH, monsoon flooding has hit the lower part of Myanmar following heavy rainfall since the third week of July. The flood has been affecting thousands of households in Shan (East), Kayin, Mon, Rakhine, Mandalay and Tanintharyi. The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) Myanmar reported that the lowpressure area over the North Bay of Bengal persists and will remain until October 2021.

Since, 30 June 2021, the DMH has been issuing flood advisory warnings and warnings regarding weather systems impacting major rivers and their water level. The monsoon weather system is strong and active, and on 24 August, DMH forecast predicted water levels may exceed the danger level of major rivers and river dams such as Ayeyarwady River and Sittoung River that are currently in critical situation and could have the ability to impact the most at-risk areas. As of August 2021, majors’ rivers have exceeded the danger zone. It is estimated 125,000 people have been affected by flooding.

DMH forecasts that the monsoon season will continue until October with medium to heavy rainfall and it is likely that Myanmar will experience new floods, in addition to probable increased severity impacts. In order to better prepare for the potential impacts of the ongoing monsoon season and to allow the National Society to support local authorities' preventative evacuation and initiate immediate disaster response, MRCS together with the support from IFRC CD has requested a DREF allocation of CHF 150,000. This DREF is helping MRCS to prepare and respond to the monsoon season and the high probability of disasters that will impact the Myanmar people.

This plan, funded by DREF, details the actions to be taken in view of the upcoming increased rains expected through the procurement of relief items (stocks), mobilization of assets, and personnel (staff and volunteers), preventative evacuations, rapid needs assessments, and distribution of essential household and emergency shelter items if required.

While, during the operational timeframe the compounding risk factors that are influencing DREF implementation are as follows: