16 Jul 2019

Myanmar - Flood (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 Jul 2019 View Original
  • Parts of Myanmar have been affected by torrential rain and flooding. In Kachin State, more than 6,200 people are sheltering in 39 sites in Myitkyina, Bhamo and Shwegu. There are no reports of disease outbreak or casualties.
  • Kyauktaw, Mrauk-U and Minbya townships of Rakhine State, and Belin Township of Mon State are reportedly affected by floods with people evacuated from some areas.
  • National authorities, the Myanmar Red Cross Society, civil society organisations and private donors are responding to the immediate needs of those affected or displaced by floods.
  • By 14 July, all of the more than 3,400 people living in the IDP camp of Sin Baw Kaing village, Mrauk-U Township, were affected, and had to be relocated.
  • Due to the active conflict, a night-time curfew is in place since April 2019 in Mrauk-U, limiting movement and access to services, particularly to healthcare.
  • Internet access is down since 21 June and aid organisations have reported disruption to their activities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.