Myanmar - Flood (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 Jul 2019 — View Original
- Parts of Myanmar have been affected by torrential rain and flooding. In Kachin State, more than 6,200 people are sheltering in 39 sites in Myitkyina, Bhamo and Shwegu. There are no reports of disease outbreak or casualties.
- Kyauktaw, Mrauk-U and Minbya townships of Rakhine State, and Belin Township of Mon State are reportedly affected by floods with people evacuated from some areas.
- National authorities, the Myanmar Red Cross Society, civil society organisations and private donors are responding to the immediate needs of those affected or displaced by floods.
- By 14 July, all of the more than 3,400 people living in the IDP camp of Sin Baw Kaing village, Mrauk-U Township, were affected, and had to be relocated.
- Due to the active conflict, a night-time curfew is in place since April 2019 in Mrauk-U, limiting movement and access to services, particularly to healthcare.
- Internet access is down since 21 June and aid organisations have reported disruption to their activities.