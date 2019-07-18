Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 18:00 hrs M.S.T on 17-7-2019)

According to the (17:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwaddy River at Mandalay is observed as about (3½) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (3) days.

According to the (17:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwaddy River at Sagaing is observed as about (3½) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (3) days.

According to the (17:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Chindwin River at Phaungpyin is observed as about (1) foot below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas at Mandalay, Sagaing and Phaungpyin Townships, to take precaution measure.