Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 17:00 hrs M.S.T on 17-8-2019)

Flood condition of Shwegyin River

According to the (16:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Shwegyin River at Shwegyin has reached its danger level. It may continue to rise from the present water level about (½) foot during the next (1) day and may remain above its danger level.

Advisory

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Shwegyin Township to take precaution measure.