Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 17:00 hrs M.S.T on 13-7-2019)

Flood condition of Kaledan River

According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Kaledan River has exceeded by about (3) feet at Kyauk Taw above its danger level. It may continute to rise about (2½) feet during the next (2) days and may remain above its danger level.

Advisory

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Kyauk Taw Township, to take precaution measure.

. Flood Bulletin graph for Kyaultaw