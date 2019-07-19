Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 15:00 hrs M.S.T on 18-7-2019)

According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River at Myinmu is observed as about (3) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (3) days.

According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Dokhtawady River at Myitnge is observed as about (2) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying area at Myinmu Township and Myitnge to take precaution measure.