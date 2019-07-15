Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 15:00 hrs M.S.T on 14-7-2019)
from Government of Myanmar
Report
Published on 14 Jul 2019 — View Original
Flood condition of Ayeyarwady River
According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River at Katha has reached its danger level. It may continute to rise about (2) feet from the present water level during the next (2) days and may remain above its danger level.
Advisory
It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Katha Township, to take precaution measure.