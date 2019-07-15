15 Jul 2019

Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 15:00 hrs M.S.T on 14-7-2019)

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 14 Jul 2019

Flood condition of Ayeyarwady River

   According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River at Katha has reached its danger level. It may continute to rise about (2) feet from the present water level during the next (2) days and may remain above its danger level.

Advisory

   It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Katha Township, to take precaution measure.

