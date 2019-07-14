Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 15:00 hrs M.S.T on 13-7-2019)

Flood condition of Ayeyarwaddy River

According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwaddy River has exceeded by about (6) cm at Shwegu above its danger level. It may continue to rise about (1½) feet during the next (2) days and may remain above its danger level.

Flood condition of Lay Myo River

According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Lay Myo River has exceeded by about (2½) feet at Myauk U above its danger level. It may fall below its danger level during the next (2) days.

Advisory

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Shwegu Township, to take precaution measure