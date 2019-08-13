Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 15:00 hrs M.S.T on 12-8-2019)

According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Bago River at Bago is observed as about (1½) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

According to the (14:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ngawun River at Thabaung is observed as about (½) foot below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas at Bago and Thabaung Townships to take precaution measure.