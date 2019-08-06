Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 14:00 hrs M.S.T on 5-8-2019)

Flood condition of Thanlwin River

According to the (13:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Thanlwin River has exceeded by about (2) cm at Hpaan above its danger level. It may continue to rise from the present water level about (2) feet during the next (2) days and may remain above its danger level.

Advisory

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Hpaan Township to take precaution measure.