Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 14:00 hrs M.S.T on 19-7-2019)
Flood condition of Ayeyarwady River
According to the (13:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River has exceeded by about (2) feet at Thabeikkyin above its danger level. It may fall from the present water level about (½) foot during the next (1) day and may remain above its danger level.
Advisory
It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Thabeikkyin Township to take precaution measure