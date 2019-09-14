Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 14:00 hrs M.S.T on 13-9-2019)

Flood condition of Sittoung River

According to the (13:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Sittoung River has exceeded by about (3½) feet at Madauk above its danger level. It may fall from the present water level about (½) foot during the next (2) days and may remain above its danger level.

Flood condition of Bago River

According to the (13:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Bago River at Bago has exceeded by about (1) foot above its danger level. It may fall from the present water level about (½) foot during the next (2) days and may remain above its danger level.

Advisory

It is especially advertised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Madauk and Bago Township to take precaution measure.