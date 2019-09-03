Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at 13:00 hrs M.S.T on 1-9-2019)

According to the (12:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Sittoung River at Taungoo is observed as about (2½) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

According to the (12:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Thaungyin River at Myawady is observed as about (1) foot below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (1) day.

It is especially advertised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas at Taungoo and Myawady Townships to take precaution measure.