Myanmar: Flood Bulletin (Issued at: 12:00 hrs M.S.T on 20-7-2019)

Flood condition of Ayeyarwady River

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River has exceeded by about (2) feet at Thabeikkyin above its danger level. It may fall below its danger level during the next (2) days.

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observations today, the water levels of Ayeyarwady River have exceeded by about (½) foot each at Mandalay and Sagaing above their respective danger levels. The water levels may continue to rise from their present water levels about (½) foot during the next (1) day and may remain above their respective danger levels.

Flood condition of Dokhtawady River

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Dokhtawady River has exceeded by about (½) foot at Myitnge above its danger level. It may continue to rise from the present water level about (½) foot during the next (1) day and may remain above its danger level.

Advisory

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas in Mandalay and Sagaing Townships and Myitnge to take precaution measure.